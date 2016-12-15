Ice, beer top off Welch visit

By ELAINE EZERINS
Messenger Staff Writer
HIGHGATE — U.S. Rep. Peter Welch laced up a pair of hockey skates, grabbed a stick and joined elementary school students on the ice at the Highgate Arena Wednesday morning.
Welch made a few laps around the rink, skating beside selectboard member and co-chair of Missisquoi Amateur Hockey Association’s facility board Joshua LaRocque before posing with students for a photo.
“I think the last time I wore skates was the last time I was here,” Welch said, referring to his visit back in 2008. In February of that year, he dropped off $190,000 in federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant money for the long-planned Highgate Arena upgrade project.
