Hutchins ~ Derosia

BERKSHIRE — Peter and Lorie Hutchins are happy to announce the engagement of their daughter Samantha Anne Hutchins to Nathan Alexander Derosia, son of Harold Derosia and Wendy Rochon of Swanton.

Samantha went to Enosburg Falls High school and graduated with the class of 2013, and is now a senior at Johnson state College.She will be graduating from JSC in December with a B.A. in business. Nathan went to Mississquoi Valley Union High School, and was also a graduate of the class of 2013. The couple will be residing at their new home in Highgate this winter after they are married. The wedding date is set for Feb. 11, 2017.