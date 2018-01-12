SHELDON — Hughlene “Dena” (McFarland) Plouff, 88, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 surrounded by her family at the Franklin County Rehabilitation facility.

Dena was a long-time resident of the Enosburg and Sheldon area in her adult years but was born on Nov. 14, 1929 to Raymond and Margaret (Bushaw) McFarland. She spent her youth in West Burke and attended Lyndon Institute until her freshman year when she moved with her family to Enosburg Falls, Vt. After graduating from Enosburg Falls High School she married Paul E. Plouff on June 28, 1948.

Dena worked at the Union Carbide, IGA in Enosburg, McFarland’s Market and Plouff’s Monument Company over the course of her working years; however, she was most proud of raising her three children. Dena enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, painting, gardening and playing cards with the Modern Dozen Card Club.

Dena is survived by her children, Jean Plouff, Steve Plouff and his wife Sharon, and Nancy Riley and her husband, Glenn. She also leaves behind five grandchildren Angie (Plouff) Cook and her husband Robert, Heather (Plouff) Lovelette and her husband Bradley, and Chris, Corey and Colton Riley. Her great-grandchildren, Paige Lytch, Kamden and Makenna Lovelette and Abigail Riley. She also leaves two great-great-grandchildren, Xavier Cook and Aniya Lytch.

In addition to her parents, Dena was predeceased by her husband, Paul Plouff, her siblings, Pauline Beede, Arthur “Bill” McFarland and Hugh “Pat” McFarland and her great-great grandson Jahmere Lytch.

Funeral services will be held at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main St. in St. Albans on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Lyle Willey officiating. Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Enosburg. Friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m.

Special thanks to the staff at Our Lady of the Meadows and the staff at Franklin County Rehabilitation for the loving care they provided Dena and her family.

Memorial contributions in Dena’s memory may be made to Our Lady of the Meadows, Recreational Dept., 1 Pinnacle Meadows, Richford, VT 05476.

E-mail condolences may be sent to Dena’s Family at www.healdfuneralhome.com