ENOSBURG FALLS – Howard R. Deuso, age 97, passed away Friday, March 17, 2017 at his home in Enosburg Falls.

He was born Feb. 1, 1920 in Montgomery to the late James & Marion (Lefebvre) Deuso.

Howard grew up and went to school in Montgomery; it was his job to go start the fire at the school house, which was known as The Belfry, each morning before school. He served in the military during World War II and after receiving his honorable discharge in 1946 he married the love of his life, Elizabeth Rushlow on Oct. 25, 1947. Howard started his working years as a woodworker, he worked for H.B Jones and then went on to start his own woodworking business. Later in life he went to work for A.B. Brown and started learning the trade of appliance repair; he again went on to start his own business in the early 1970’s, Deuso’s Appliance Repair. He was a member and former Chief of the Enosburg Falls Volunteer Fire Department, serving for nearly 25 years. Howard was also a member of the American Legion Post #42 in Enosburg Falls for over 50 years. His favorite hobbies included woodworking, gardening, hunting, fishing and spending time at the cottage on Fairfield Pond.

He is survived by his children, William Deuso and his wife Susan of Enosburg Falls, Dennis Deuso and his wife Susie of Montgomery Center, James Deuso and his wife Sally of Enosburg Falls and Cindy Churchill and her husband Roddy of Sheldon; nine grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren; a brother, Joseph Deuso and his wife Charlotte of Springfield, Mass.; a sister, Marie Latimer of Enosburg Falls and several nieces & nephews. Besides his parents, Howard was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth (Rushlow) Deuso; his grandchildren, Erika Deuso, Dustin Churchill and Rene Longley and his siblings, Romeo, Charles & Louis Deuso and Doris Desjardins, Ida Godin, Annette Larocque, Lucille Meunier and Rosanna Brunton.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls. Interment will be held this spring in St. Isidore’s Cemetery in Montgomery Center.

Visitation will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the hour of the funeral.

For those who wish, contributions in Howard’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Home Health Agency – Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478 or to Cold Hollow Hose & Ladder Co., 83 Sampsonville Road, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.spearsfuneralhome.com