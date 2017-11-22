ENOSBURG FALLS — Howard “Hank” Lawrence Leach Jr., a well-known business owner and lifelong resident of Enosburg Falls, Vt., died unexpectedly on Sunday Nov. 19, 2017 at the age of 51.

Born in St. Albans, on Feb. 15, 1966, he was the son of Louise B. (Blouin) Leach and Howard “Buzzy” Leach Sr.

He was a graduate from Enosburg Falls High School in the year of 1985. Over the years Hank went on to take over the family business, owning and operating the Gravel Pit and later incorporating his logging business. His extremely strong work ethic, which was learned from his father, taught his children that you only stop when the job is done.

A few of his fond memories included the countless hours he and his brother Jake spent building and racing their mud bog, fishing trips with his father, going to NASCAR races, Richie Brother auctions and time spent with his eldest son Joshua.

Hank had the ability to brighten any room with his big smile and outgoing personality, constantly looking to have a good time. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anybody in need without hesitation, no matter how big or small the job may have been. There was always room for improvement in his eyes; this taught those around him to live, work and breathe with integrity, dignity and passion.

He is survived by his lifelong partner and mother of his children, Nancy Leach; his children Leanne, Alyson, Matthew and Jacob Leach; his grandchildren Noah, Natalee, Jaxon and expected granddaughter; his sister Dorothy Childs and her husband Jim; his brother Patrick Leach as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Hank was predeceased by his parents, Howard and Louise; his son, Joshua Leach; his brother, Jacob Leach; his grandson, Prestyn Leach; his father in-law, Roy McAllister; and aunts and uncles, Buster, Sabra and Tony.

Services will be held on Saturday November 25 at 12 p.m. at the Saint John the Baptist Church, 152 Missisquoi St., Enosburg Falls. Interment will take place next spring in the Sheldon Village Cemetery.

Visiting hours will be held Saturday, November 25 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

For those who wish, contributions in Hanks memory may be made to United Way of Northwest Vermont – Operations Happiness, 27 Lower Newton Street, St. Albans, VT 05478.

Condolences, photos, and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.