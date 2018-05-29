FITCHBURG, Mass- Howard Francis Gardner Jr., 60, died May 12 at Fitchburg Gardens after an illness. Howard was born in Fitchburg Nov. 3, 1957, son of the late Howard F. Gardner and Anita C.(Dubey) Gardner and lived in Fitchburg most of his life.

Beside his mother, Howard leaves his sisters Donna Murphy of Gardner, Mass., Janice Richard of Malone, N.Y. Dorine Beagle of Milton, Vt., and Sherry Gardner of Georgia, Vt and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service for Howard on Saturday June 9, at 12 p.m. at 186 Austin Road, Georgia, Vt., 0547