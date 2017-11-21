ANR Secretary Julie Moore addresses members of Friends of Northern Lake Champlain at the organizations annual meeting in Swanton on Monday.

SWANTON – To meet the goals set by the Lake Champlain TMDL and Vermont’s Clean Water Act, the state will have to invest an average of $90 million per year between 2020 and 2024.

That was the conclusion of the Act 73 Working Group created by the legislature last session. The group, chaired by Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore, released its report last week.

Monday night, Moore was in Swanton to attend the annual meeting of the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain, where she talked about the report.

The working group looked at the near term. Over the next 20 years, state treasurer Beth Pearce estimates Vermonters will need to invest $2 billion to improve the quality of the state’s waters.

About half of that amount was already being spent, Pearce found. The treasurer’s office then recommended that the state contribute about half of the needed funds and use its borrowing capacity to provide $25 million in clean water funding for two years through the capital bill. The governor and legislature agreed.

With that funding increase, the state is now investing more than $50 million each year in water quality.

