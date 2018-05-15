BERKSHIRE / SWANTON – Homer W. St. Francis II, better known as Little Homer, age 55, died unexpectedly Friday, May 11, 2018 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

He was born in St. Albans on May 2, 1963 the son of Patricia (Partlow) St. Francis and the late Homer W. St. Francis Sr.

He loved to hunt, fish, trap and garden. He always shared his harvest with others. Homer was well liked by many and made friends easily. He also enjoyed and loved spending time with all of his nieces and nephews, teaching them how to hunt, fish and grow their own gardens. He had a heart bigger than his body. For many years Homer worked for several concrete business including S.D. Ireland for most of those years. More recently he worked at Ben & Jerry’s.

He is survived by his son, Jesse Forsyth and his girlfriend, Bailey Corwell; mother of Jesse, Sara Forsyth; his mother, Patsy St. Francis; his sisters and their husbands, Doris and David Brownell, and April and Bill Merrill; his brothers, Charlie and David St. Francis; All of his nieces and nephews whom all held a place in his heart, Casey and John Brown and their children, CJ and Lillian, Paige, Morgan and Frankie Brownell, Rene St. Francis and his girlfriend Samantha Brace and his daughter Tannis, Wade St. Francis his girlfriend Brooke Wallentine and daughter Brighton, Charlie St. Francis Jr and his girlfriend Katelyn Keane, Ryan and Cole St. Francis; He also leaves several aunts, uncles cousins and many many good friends.

A funeral service will be held Friday May 18, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

A time of visitation will be held at the Kidder Memorial Home on Friday, May 18, 2018 from 9 a.m. until the hour of the funeral.

For those who wish, contributions in Homer’s memory may be made to Vermont Turkey and Young Guns Club, C/O Steve & Joyce Lafar, 694 Gore Road, Highgate Center, VT 05459.

