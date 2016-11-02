Home composting comes to the city

Aaron Shepard of NWSWD describes how home food waste pickup is coming to St. Albans City.

‘When everything is up and running, Vermonters will be reducing their contribution to climate change.’ - Aaron Shepard, NWSWD

ST. ALBANS CITY — Residents can now sign up for a residential compost pick-up program piloted by the Northwest Vermont Solid Waste Management District (NWSWD).

Recently awarded a $75,000 grant from the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources to run the program, NWSWD plans to operate the route in St. Albans City for two years, starting Jan. 1, with rolling admissions.

Aaron Shepard, the Outreach and Composting/Recycling Program Coordinator for NWSWD, said although Vermont’s Universal Recycling Law bans food waste from the state’s landfills beginning in 2020, he thinks St. Albans City is ready to start now.

“This is a place where a lot of people didn’t stop composting,” Shepard said, referring to the farm families in the area.

He said he’s seen lots of interest in the pick-up program and people have already signed up, one week in.

Shepard said residents don’t want to worry about driving to drop off their food waste every week. “They want that convenience,” he said.

“When you build the infrastructure for it and make it easy for people, it’s going to catch on really quickly,” Shepard said.

Currently, NWSWD operates a 16-stop commercial compost pick-up route for many of the schools in the area, Ben and Jerry’s, Northwestern Medical Center, and Enosburg’s Hannaford Supermarket. This route delivers 20 tons of food waste every month to Hudak Farm Stand and Greenhouse in St. Albans for composting.

St. Albans City will be the second town in Vermont to offer a large-scale residential pick-up service.

