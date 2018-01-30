FAIRFAX — Holly O’Harra, 76, passed away early Wednesday morning, January 24, 2018.

When Holly passed, she did so peacefully, knowing and feeling the love that surrounded her from all who had the pleasure of meeting her. She was a simply beautiful woman, who embodied the definition of sheer elegance everyday of her life.

She is survived by her daughter Shelly Pottala and her husband, of Fairfax, and their children.

Memorial contributions may be made to: BFA Fairfax Farm to School, 75 Hunt St, Fairfax, VT 05454.

To view a complete obituary notice and to leave online condolences please visit www.minorfh.com