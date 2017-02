Hockey Likely Pairings

By Josh Kaufmann Sports Editor More stories by Josh

Just

The Facts Owned by

BOYS HOCKEY

Division I

Playdowns, Tuesday/Wednesday

Colchester (12, 3-15-2) at South Burlington (5, 11-7-2)

Woodstock (11, 4-15-1) at Middlebury (6, 11-7-2)

Rutland (10, 6-14-0) at U-32 (7, 11-8-1)

Rice (9, 5-14-1) at Stowe (8, 8-9-3)

Quarterfinals, Friday/Saturday

Rice-Stowe winner at Spaulding (1, 16-2-2)

Rutland-U-32 winner at BFA-St. Albans (2, 15-2-3)

Woodstock-Middlebury winner at Champlain Valley (3, 11-6-2)

Colchester-South Burlington winner at Essex (4, 13-7-0)

Division II

Playdowns, Tuesday/Wednesday

Northfield (12, 3-16-0) at Milton (5, 9-7-3)

Burlington (11, 2-14-2) at Mt. Mansfield (6, 9-9-2)

Brattleboro (10, 4-13-3) at Missisquoi (7, 9-10-1)

St. Johnsbury (9, 5-13-1) at Lyndon (8, 5-14-1)

Quarterfinals, Friday/Saturday

St. Johnsbury-Lyndon winner at Hartford (1, 15-4-1)

Brattleboro-Missisquoi winner at Harwood (2, 14-4-1)

Burlington-Mt. Mansfield winner at Burr & Burton (3, 14-4-2)

Northfield-Milton winner at North Country (4, 14-5-0)

GIRLS HOCKEY

Division I

Playdowns, Tuesday/Wednesday

Burr & Burton (10, 0-20-0) at Colchester/BHS (7, 8-11-1)

South Burlington (9, 3-17-0) at Northfield (8, 7-13-0)

Quarterfinals, Friday/Saturday

South Burlington-Northfield winner at Essex (1, 15-3-2)

Burr & Burton-Colchester/BHS winner at Middlebury (2, 15-4-1)

MMU/CVU (6, 9-11-0) at Rutland (3, 14-4-2)

Spaulding (5, 9-10-1) at BFA-St. Albans (4, 13-7-0)

Division II

Playdowns, Tuesday/Wednesday

North Country (9, 0-18-1) at Hartford (8, 4-12-4)

Quarterfinals, Friday/Saturday

North Country-Hartford winner at Rice (1, 16-2-1)

Brattleboro (7, 6-13-1) at Woodstock (2, 14-4-1)

Harwood (6, 8-10-1) at Missisquoi (3, 12-5-2)

Stowe (5, 9-11-0) at U-32 (4, 11-9-0)