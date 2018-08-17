Photo courtesy of Kat Mooney Photography

Jeffrey and Rhonda Hoag of Monkton, announce the engagement of their daughter, Kerri Elizabeth Hoag, to Adam Warren Brush, son of Rebecca Brush of Fairfax and Robert Brush of Arkansas.

Kerri graduated from Mount Abraham Union High School in 2008 and from Castleton University in 2013 with a B.S. in Mathematics and a license to teach kindergarten through sixth grade. She is currently a fifth and sixth grade teacher at Sheldon Elementary School.

Adam graduated from BFA Fairfax in 2006 and holds Civil Engineering and Construction Management degrees from Vermont Technical College. He is the owner of Green Mountain Building & Remodeling.

Kerri and Adam reside in Fairfield. They are planning a Sept. 8 wedding.