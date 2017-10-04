Lucie Hill, left, is presented with an award for her years of service to Swanton by selectboard chair Joel Clark.

SWANTON — The town selectboard honored Lucie Hill and considered repairing a historic fountain at its regular meeting Tuesday night.

Hill served on the town zoning board for 21 years, from 1990-2011, and on the town’s developmental review board for six, from 2011 until this year. Now, she’s stepping down.

“It’s been a pleasure,” she said, at last night’s meeting. “It was just time to move on.”

Selectboard chair Joel Clark, on behalf of the board, presented Hill with an award celebrating her nearly three decades of service on town boards. “I think that’s pretty special,” Clark said.

He said Hill had “distinguished herself” as vice chair of the developmental review board, and said the selectboard has “best wishes for every happiness in the future” for Hill.

“That’s a lot of years,” Hill said, reflecting on her career. “A lot of meetings.”

