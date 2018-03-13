ENOSBURG FALLS – Hildred C. Tatro, age 97, passed away on Sunday, March 11, 2018 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.

She was born in Enosburg Falls on May 28, 1920 to the late Rollin and Eva (Ploof) Casavant.

Hildred was a life-long resident of Enosburg Falls and a graduate from Enosburg Falls High School class of 1938. She married Clarence Tatro in 1955. Most of her working career was spent as the librarian of the Enosburgh Public Library, she started in 1974 and served the community for over 35 years. Hildred was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and Choir for many years.

She enjoyed traveling, especially on bus trips with her son-in-law’s band and camping trips. Her favorite hobbies included sewing, knitting, reading and assembling miniature dollhouses. Hildred was able to stay at home up until her passing because of the care from her close friend and caregiver, Joanne Garrow.

Hildred is survived by her daughter, Kaye Mehaffey and her husband Frank of St. Albans. Besides her parents, Hildred was predeceased by her husband, Clarence Tatro and her brother, Douglas Casavant.

Hildred’s family would like to thank The Villa and Northwestern Medical Center for the excellent care she received.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 62 Missisquoi St., Enosburg Falls. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

For those who wish, contributions in Hildred’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, Vt. 05478 or Northern Greyhound Adoptions, 39 Rocky Ridge Rd., Fairfax, Vt. 05454.

