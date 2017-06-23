Meet Highway Man — A cutie

Highway Man is available for adoption from Northern Greyhound Adoptions.

From Northern Greyhound Adoptions:

This is Highway Man, born April 27, 2013. Highway Man is a very sweet and friendly boy. He really loves people.

He is very cute, and would love to spend his retired years on your couch!

Highway Man is neutered, micro-chipped, up to date with his vaccinations, has had his teeth cleaned up by the vet, and would love to enjoy a forever family of his own.

Contact Northern Greyhound Adoptions in Georgia for more information about Highway Man. Call: (802) 752-7009 or email: info@NorthernGreyhoundAdoptions.org