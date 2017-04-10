Highgate to reopen kennel

Franklin County Animal Rescue temporarily shuttered its doors on April 4.

HIGHGATE — The Highgate selectboard authorized the animal control officer to reopen a holding kennel here in the face of Franklin County Animal Rescue’s (FCAR) two-month closure.

FCAR has launched a campaign to raise $70,000 to reopen the shelter. It needs $25,000 to pay off current accounts payable, according to a statement from the board.

Completion of the low cost spay and neuter clinic and cat shelter on Fairfax Road will require another $40,000, half of which is for a ventilation system in the cat shelter.

In the meantime, local municipalities have to find alternatives for housing stray or lost cats and dogs.

Highgate’s Animal Control Officer Vonnie Lamotte proposed reopening an old holding kennel in Highgate. She said the building, at an undisclosed location, is already equipped with heating and lights.

Lamotte said Highgate would save money in the long run by going this route. She said an annual contract with FCAR is $500 and each animal dropped off at the shelter is $50 each. If the town opened the holding kennel last year, Lamotte said the town would have saved roughly $1,500.

