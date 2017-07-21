Highgate talks library repairs, speeding

From left, Highgate selectboard chair Sharon Bousquet, and board members Bruce Butler and Steve LaFar voice their opinions at Thursday night's meeting.

HIGHGATE — The Highgate Library and Community Center, speed carts and the Machia property were only a few of the topics discussed at the bi-weekly selectboard meeting Thursday night.

The board members present, Sharon Bousquet (chair), Bruce Butler and Steve LaFar, were busy, jumping straight into business after public comment.

Rebecca Howrigan, chair of the Highgate Library and Community Center’s board of trustees, said the board received three bids for replacing the library roof and narrowed the options down to one: Menard Handyman & Property Maintenance Services out of Swanton for $7,850.

“It was a little bit over what we had allocated [$7,500], but it is a local business and it is a family that does utilize the library regularly so we thought that we could come up with that extra money from somewhere else in the budget,” Howrigan said.

Due to the library being housed in a town-owned building, the selectboard made a motion to authorize the library’s board of trustees to move forward with the replacement of the roof.

