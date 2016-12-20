Highgate man pleads guilty in fatal hit and run

Luke Loiselle at his plea hearing on Monday in Franklin County Superior Court.

ST. ALBANS CITY — A Highgate Center man pled guilty yesterday morning in a hit-and-run case.

Luke Loiselle, 31, pled guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal crash and obstructing justice. Both are felony charges. Loiselle faces two to 21 years imprisoned, a sentence he will concurrently serve with an existing two- to 15-year-sentence for burglary. Loiselle has been behind bars since his arrest in Dec. 2015 for the hit-and-run charges. He will receive credit for time served.

Police responded to a reported hit-and-run on Route 78 in Highgate just over a year ago. They found 54-year-old David Miller, of East Highgate, dead.

The evidence pointed to a large 2000-2006 Chevrolet or GMC. Vermont State Police (VSP) reached out to local car repair businesses. An employee of one such business said that Loiselle owned a car matching the description, a Chevy Tahoe that Loiselle had not driven in two days.

