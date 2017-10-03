HIGHGATE — This fall, the Highgate Volunteer Fire Department and the Highgate Library and Community Center are teaming up for Fire Safety.

Together, they are on a mission to reach as many classrooms and local daycare providers as they can. Their goal is simple. They want to educate Highgate’s children and their families on the critical importance of developing a home escape plan and practicing it. In addition to their outreach events, which will be happening from September 28 thru October 14 , they are encouraging everyone to practice their escape plans on National Home Fire Drill Day, which is on Saturday, October 14 . As an incentive, those who share their #HomeFireDrillDay photos on the Highgate Volunteer Fire Dept. or Highgate Library & Community Center’s Facebook page or tag them on Instagram, will be entered to win a gift certificate to Petra Cliff’s Rock Climbing Center in Burlington for a day of family fun!

The two organizations will also be handing out TOT FINDER safety decals during the month of October. These are the next generation of TOT FINDER (the old being the orange and silver placed in windows) and is also the most recognized by firefighters. These new decals have come about due to a changing society and the security concerns of children. These are designed to be placed inside your home on your child’s door.