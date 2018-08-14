SWANTON VILLAGE — Village board members were flying high Monday evening over the proposed expansion of the Franklin County State Airport (FCSA).

The Town of Highgate and Village of Swanton have jointly applied for grant funding to conduct a $45,000 feasibility study into one piece of the proposal: extending a water line from the Missisquoi Valley Union (MVU) school, in the Village of Swanton, to the FCSA, in Highgate.

The village board’s Monday meeting included a public hearing on that application and the potential study, although none of the public attended. Instead, the hearing served as a chance for village officials to weigh in on the proposal itself.

Chris Leach, one of the three village trustees, seemed to summarize their feelings.

“It would be so super,” Leach said, emphasizing “super,” “to get this done.”

The Town of Highgate is the feasibility study’s lead applicant. Highgate’s town administrator, Heidi Britch-Valenta, attended the meeting.

Britch-Valenta said the airport’s current water is “not good. They purchase water.”

Another central piece of the proposed expansion is a “land swap,” Britch-Valenta said, with a neighboring property, for the development of a seven-building commercial park, about 40,000-square-feet of new structures. Britch-Valenta said extending the water line from MVU to the airport saves developers from installing a “cost-prohibitive” sprinkler system.

Swanton Village could benefit from the expansion’s hypothetical after-effect: economic development. In addition to the above-mentioned improvements, a 1,000-foot runway expansion could allow landings for cargo planes. Britch-Valenta stressed the expansion will not allow jet plane landings.

“That’s a rumor that’s out there,” she said.

The proposed seven-building commercial park could include warehouses or manufacturing plants. Britch-Valenta said the area has no comparable commercial sites of this size, one reason Highgate town officials are eager to capitalize on the proposal.

But there could be an ancillary benefit for Swanton villagers, too: water. Dianne Day, the village clerk, said last night she gets calls from villagers along Vermont Route 78, from MVU out toward the airport, asking about progress on a water line they could hook into. Britch-Valenta said doing so is a possibility if officials expand the water line.

