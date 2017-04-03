High-speed chase ends in crash

A man crashed his car into a telephone pole on Alburgh Springs Road in the early hours of Sunday morning following a high-speed chase.

By Messenger Staff More stories by Messenger

Just

The Facts Owned by

ALBURGH — A high-speed chase resulted in a crash and the closing of Alburgh Springs Road for an hour early on Sunday morning.

According to the Swanton Police Dept., an officer attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Trevor Parizo, 33, of Alburgh, on Route 78 in West Swanton at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Parizo did not stop, instead fleeing at speeds of up to 105 mph as he crossed into Alburgh, according to police.

Police report Parizo turned onto Alburgh Springs Road, reaching speeds in excess of 80 mph before losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a telephone pole, which snapped in three places.

The vehicle caught fire with Parizo inside, but the fire was extinguished by a Swanton Police Officer.

Parizo was arrested and charged with grossly negligent operation, attempting to elude police and excessive speed. The investigation is still ongoing, according to police, and alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the incident.

The crash left residents of Alburgh Springs Road temporarily without power, and the road was closed from 12:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.