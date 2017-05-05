Henry Choiniere

HIGHGATE CENTER — Henry George Choiniere, age 79 years, died peacefully early Thursday morning, May 4, 2017, in the Franklin County Rehab Center.

Born in Highgate on, May 20, 1937, he was the son of the late Phillippe and Bernadette (Galipeau) Choiniere. He attended schools in Highgate and on, Nov. 18, 1961, was married to the former Raymonde Bombardier who survives him.

For all of his working life, Henry along with his family owned and operated a dairy farm on the Gore Road in Highgate Center. He was a devoted parishioner of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary-St. Louis Parish and a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Edmund of Canterbury Council #7669. He was also a member of the Transborder Antique Tractor Club. His other hobbies included riding his bicycle, hunting, playing cards and following the Boston Red Sox.

In addition to his wife Raymonde, Henry leaves his daughters, Jeanne (Christopher) Stearns of Johnson and Jeannine (Michael) Trippany of Highgate; his son, Guy (Beth) Choiniere of Highgate; grandchildren; Mathieu and Hannah Choiniere and Luke and Michelle Trippany. He is also survived by his brothers, (Fabio (Lucille) Choiniere and Joseph (Kathy) Choiniere and his sisters, Louise Remillard and Nicole Letourneau; sisters-in-law, Frances Choiniere, Betty Choiniere, Claire Choiniere, Eleanor Bean and Jean Choiniere as well as nieces and nephews many near and far.

Besides his parents, Henry was predeceased by brothers, Robert and his wife Pauline Choiniere, Jake, Daniel and Donald Choiniere; and a sister, Henriette Gagne and her husband, Rosaire.; additional brothers-in-law, Gerard Letourneau and James Remillard.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, May 8, 2017, at 11 a.m. from, Saint Louis Roman Catholic Church, Lamkin St. Highgate Center. Father Luke P. Austin will be the celebrant and homilist. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in St. Louis Cemetery.

Friends may call at The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. Father Austin will conduct a vigil service at 3:45 p.m. and remain after for The Sacrament of Reconciliation.

Gifts in Henry’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Rehab Center 110 Fairfax Rd., St. Albans 05478.

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com.