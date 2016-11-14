Helping Hands sales underway

Helping Hands boxes are ready for purchase at the Hannaford store in St. Albans.

ST. ALBANS — Hannaford Helps Fight Hunger, a local staple of giving during the holiday season, is once again underway at local Hannaford stores.

Each year, area shoppers support the charitable campaign focused on helping feed families who do not have access to enough nutritious food.

The Hannaford store selling the most pre-packaged $10 boxes of food in each district wins a $1,000 gift card for the local food shelf. The store with the largest sales chain-wide wins a $2,500 gift card.

“As soon as we started putting the boxes out, people started buying them,” Holly Bressette, manager of customer service at the St. Albans store, said. As of today, more than 700 boxes have made their way to the shelves of Northwest Family Foods (NFF).

St. Albans has won both competitions for six years in a row. Last year, the local Hannaford supermarket sold 3,946 Helping Hands boxes for NFF, securing the additional $3,500 in prize money.

Earlier in the contest, St. Albans had lagged behind a competing community in New York State, but finished ahead, according to store manager Joan Hubbard.

“This program makes it convenient for Hannaford customers to support neighbors who are struggling,” said Eric Blom, company spokesman. “At a time when the need continues to grow, Hannaford Helps Fight Hunger allows people to make donations right at the supermarket and purchase food items that trigger matching donations by Hannaford.”

In addition to the Helping Hands boxes, Hannaford also offers its customers two other ways to assist those in need:

Register Donation: For the month of December, customers can donate money to a local food pantry, in $5 increments, at the register. Donors will receive a coupon book containing $21 in coupons.

Buy One, Give One:For four weeks, starting Nov. 20, customers can trigger Hannaford donations to food banks by purchasing a particular product on specific days. For each item purchased, Hannaford will donate an identical product to the state or regional food bank.

