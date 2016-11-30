Helping Hands box sales below target

Chaz Shepard, left, from Grunts and Walt Gaskell from NorthWest Family Foods load up the truck.

By Elaine Ezerins Staff Writer

ST. ALBANS — Since the Hannaford Helps Fight Hunger program began in mid-October, community members here have bought 1,696 boxes for the local food shelf, according to assistant store manager Carol Guilmette.

Boxes will be available for purchase until Dec. 31. The Hannaford store selling the most pre-packaged $10 boxes of food in each district wins a $1,000 gift card for the local food shelf. The store with the largest sales chain-wide wins a $2,500 gift card.

St. Albans has won both competitions for six years in a row. Last year, the local Hannaford supermarket sold 3,946 Helping Hands boxes for Northwest Family Foods, securing the additional $3,500 in prize money.

