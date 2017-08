Helen M. Kelly

SWANTON — Helen M. Kelly, age 94, a lifelong resident of Vermont, died Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Fort Smith, Ark.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton, VT.

