ST. ALBANS — Helen M. Church a lifelong resident of this area, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at the home of her son, surrounded by her family.

Born in St. Albans, on Sept. 22, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Elizabeth (Bellevue) Bushey. Helen was 82 years old.

On Oct. 29, 1955, in Georgia, she married Arnold Church, who pre-deceased her on Aug. 24, 1986.

Helen was employed Ogden Services at IBM, was a longtime communicant of Holy Angels Parish, a former foster grandmother and enjoyed knitting.

Survivors include her daughters, Mary Raymond (Larry) of St. Albans, Carolyn Raymond (Joe) of Richford; her son, Lynn Church (Wanda Joyal) of St. Albans, as well as 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her siblings, Roland Bushey (Delores) of Wichita, Kansas, and Jennie Walters of Florida and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Arnold, Helen was predeceased by her son, Roger Edward Church in 1966; brothers, Harry and Homer and her sister, Ida Bushey.

Helen’s family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. in the Heald Chapel with the Reverend Maurice J. Roy, Pastor of Holy Angels Parish officiating. Interment will follow in the Church family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

To send Helen’s family a written expression of sympathy or share a memory, please go to her on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.