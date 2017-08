Helen Eck

ST. ALBANS — Helen L. Eck, 98, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 at the Franklin County Rehab Center. Helen was a long time resident of Plattsburgh, N.Y. but lived the last four years here at Holiday House.

Survivors include her daughter Louise Tallman and husband Richard of St. Albans.

Calling hours will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 at the R.W. Walker Funeral Home in Plattsburgh, N.Y. with a memorial service to follow. To read a full obituary please go to www.rwwalkerfh.com.