SHELDON — Heather Joyce Barrette, a lifelong area resident passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, at the UVM Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

Born in St. Albans, on Sept. 30, 1961, she was the daughter of Carol A. (Westover) Livingston and the late Asa John Livingston, II. Heather was 56 years old.

On June 1, 1984, in St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, she married Brian Barrette, who survives her.

Heather was a 1979 graduate of Bellows Free Academy and furthered her education at Lyndon State College, graduating in 1983. She was then associated with Northwest Counseling and Support Services for 30 plus years, where she was passionate about helping and serving others. It gave Heather great joy to help people in need and her devotion to supporting others was beyond measure.

Heather was a warm, outgoing person who was known to be the life of the party. She enjoyed listening to music and having dance parties with friends/family. She was an avid sports fan and dedicated to following her children throughout the years. She genuinely loved life and had open arms to everyone around her. One of Heather’s favorite pastimes was visiting Mystic, Conn., where she would soak up the sun while sitting next to the ocean.

Survivors include her mother, Carol, of St. Albans; her husband of 33 years, Brian, of Sheldon and their children, Cody John Barrette and his wife, Mary, of Clifton Park, N.Y., Taylor Joseph Barrette and his significant other, Allie Leach, of Rochester, N.H. and Samantha Jo Barrette and her significant other, Taylor Congleton of Colchester.

Heather is also survived by her brothers, Scott Livingston and his wife, Donna and their two children, Kylah and Hunter, of St. Albans and Shawn Livingston and his wife, Ellen, of Jeffersonville, as well as several other nieces, nephews, special friends, Martha O’Connell, Faye O’Connell and family, the Oakes family and all of her furry, four-legged friends.

Heather was predeceased by her father, Asa John Livingston, II.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, on the corner of Fairfield and Church Streets, St. Albans. Interment will follow in the St. Albans Bay Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of America, 1311 Mamaroneck Avenue – Suite 310, White Plains, N.Y. 10605, donate.lls.org/donate or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, Mass. 02284-9168, www.danafarber.org.

