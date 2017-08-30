EAST BERKSHIRE — Harvey J. Mayo of East Berkshire, Vermont, 70 years of age, passed away after a long illness on August 9.

He spent his early years in Milton and Winooski. He graduated from Winooski High School in 1967 and attended UVM. He had a quick mind and a genuine interest in everyone he met, which served him well in everything he did. It wasn’t long before he became a real estate salesman and received an award as a million dollar salesman.

In the community of Underhill during this time he is fondly remembered as a 4H leader, helping youngsters raise and show lambs. During the eighties the partnership, Edson and Mayo, purchased land and built several speculation houses in the Pleasant Valley in Underhill. He was also for a spell general partner of a partnership of 12 running the Cambridge Inn in Cambridge, Vermont. About this time he opened his own real estate business, Harvey Mayo Real Estate. He was always sharp on details, correcting lawyers’ errors and writing his own sales-purchase agreements. He also had a knack for seeing value where others saw only junk.

In midlife he bought older rundown properties and turned them into value by fixing them up. One of his proudest achievements was improving Berkshire Center, where he discovered a rundown abandoned store with a slightly collapsed main floor. No electricity, no plumbing. The wing, out of plumb, a crazy frame. All of it ripe for bulldozing. He bought it for a song. With the love of fixing up property and the vision to see its potential, he created something really interesting and opened The Old Jolly Store, Antiques and Collectibles. His success made it all look easy. He followed up by purchasing the abandoned one room Berkshire Center School house about three hundred feet down the road, fixed it up and turned that into a Christmas shop.

He and his associate, Michael, travelled to Boston buying and filling the shop with amazing things, like a solid carved-out-of-wood panther, four feet long and over two feet high. Across the road he purchased another abandoned house on sizable acreage littered with trash. He and Michael got to work and cleaned it up. Harvey split off parcels, and after selling one to the town, and with Berkshire Center no longer falling to pieces, the Town of Berkshire established its town clerk’s office across from The Old Jolly Store.

His talents were also seen in local theatrical productions. He played the captain in “Showboat,” and in “The Odd Couple” was superbly funny as Felix. He also gladdened a few lucky people with puppies from his border collies.

Never one to stay still, he sold his improved properties one by one before the crash of 2008. The best photo that was missed: a catered celebration following the signing of the sales agreement on The Old Jolly Store with Harvey in a bright red vest. Life moves on and Harvey purchased other properties to improve. He always enjoyed getting into the nitty-gritty work of scraping and painting, etc. but unfortunately he fell from a ladder, which caused a spinal injury. It reduced his mobility significantly.

Still, he continued: writing his own sales-purchase agreements, holding mortgages when banks were reluctant. Harvey loved working with people. All in all he made a lot of good things happen. He will be sorely missed.

He is predeceased by his father, Alwyn J. Mayo Sr. of St. George, and by his brothers, Donovan K. Mayo of Lincoln and Alwyn J. Mayo Jr. of Palmer, Mass. He is survived by his mother, Geraldine Mayo Cushing of Winooski and by his sisters: Beatrice (and Les) Cota of St. George, Virginia Cadieux of Dover-Foxcroft, Maine, Priscilla Mayo of Middlebury and Patti Mayo of Delray Beach, Fla., and by his brothers: Roger Mayo of Lincoln, Kenneth Mayo of Milton and Randy Mayo of Milton; and by his long time friend, David Edson, of Underhill.

He also leaves many nephews and nieces and grand nephews and grand nieces. His niece, Diana Stone, deserves special mention for her ongoing support during Harvey’s long illness. Especial appreciation is due to Stacey Oestrike of Berkshire for her devoted care for Harvey in his long illness. Paul Tessier and Mark Irons both of Berkshire and also deserve mention for their help in caring for Harvey.

Following Harvey’s wishes, a celebratory gathering will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family invites you to view some photos and share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.