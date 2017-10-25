BAKERSFIELD — Harrison Doane, age 90, passed away, Sunday afternoon, Oct. 22, 2017 at his home with his family at his side.

He was born June 3, 1927 on the home farm in Bakersfield the son of the late Tennyson and Floy (Camp) Doane.

Harrison was a lifelong resident of Bakersfield and graduate of Brigham Academy. He completed Agricultural Studies and Vermont Technical College in Randolph. He worked alongside his father on the farm prior to serving in the U.S. Army from 1955-57. Upon receiving his honorable discharge he returned to Bakersfield to run the family farm that his ancestors worked since 1805. He loved all aspects of the farm life from milking the cows, sugaring with horses and buckets, logging and gardening until he retired in 1991, when his son Neil and his wife Joanne took over the family farm to continue the legacy. He continued to sugar on a smaller scale with his grandsons up until two years ago. Following his retirement, he volunteered countless hours at the Bakersfield Elementary Scholl helping with various events and mentoring the students. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling the back roads of Vermont. Harrison was very active in the Bakersfield community, serving on the School Board, Cemetery Commission Historical Society and was a lifetime member of the Bakersfield United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his children, Neil Doane his wife Joanne of Bakersfield and their children, Aaron, Adam, Anna and Aidan; Patricia Myers her husband Thomas of Silvis, Ill., and their children Jessica DeClerck husband Nathan and their children Hunter and Thomas, and Samuel Myers and his partner Casey Hale; Marie Doane of Morrisville her son Bradley Blaisdell his wife Kristine and their children, Colten and Delaney; and Doris Sleeman her husband Craig of Winooski and their children, Kathryn and Morgan; his brother, Carlton Doane and his wife Phyllis of Canton, N.Y.; several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Harrison was predeceased by his wife Lucille Orry (Lovejoy) Doane; his brother, Holden Doane and his wife Laura; and his sister, Kathryn Brown and her husband Richard.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the United Church of Bakersfield and East Fairfield, 54 East Bakersfield Road, Bakersfield with Rev. Barbara Purinton officiating. Interment will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Bakersfield.

For those who wish, contributions in Harrison’s memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health Agency – Hospice Program or Home Care Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.

