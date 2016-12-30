Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

ST. ALBANS — Harriet A. Jarvis-Elwood a longtime area resident passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at the Homestead at Pillsbury with her loving family at her side.

She was born at home in Fletcher on Aug. 12, 1933, the daughter of the late William and Hilda (Metevier) Pilbin. Harriet was 83 years old.

Harriet was a longtime associate with the William Doolin & Company retiring following 20+ years of service. She then worked at the Mom & Me Shop in St. Albans. She was a former member of the Franklin County Senior Center, the High Swans in Swanton and a longtime communicant of Holy Angels Parish. She enjoyed sewing and being with her family.

Survivors include her children, Dan Jarvis of St. Albans, Carolina Goodbred and her companion, Allen Baker, of Sheldon and Dean Elwood of Alburgh as well as her grandchildren, Sean Jarvis (Jenna), Caitlin Jarvis (Bryan) , Evan Goodbred (Tori), Amanda Goodbred, Deana Elwood (Harmon), Ann Elwood, Morgan Elwood and her great-grandchildren, Jaxson Jarvis and Shelby Royea and several nieces and nephews. Harriet is also survived by a dear friend, Louise Tallman.

Harriet was predeceased by her two husbands, Andre Jarvis on Oct. 1, 2001 and Carl Elwood, Jr. on Nov. 16, 2014; her daughter-in-law, Mary Jarvis on Jan. 27, 2016 and her siblings, Alvin Pilbin, Dorothy Martell, Caroline Gaudette and Catherine Greenia.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street with the Reverend Maurice J. Roy as celebrant. Interment will be next spring in the family lot at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in Harriett’s name to the Homestead at Pillsbury, Activity Fund, 3 Harbor View Drive, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

Those wishing to send Harriet’s family a written expression of sympathy, please go to our on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.