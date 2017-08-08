Harold "Donald" Porter

SWANTON — Harold (Donald) Porter, Sr. age 79 years, died Sunday afternoon, Aug. 6, 2017, at the Northeastern Medical Center in St. Johnsbury, Vermont.

Born in Swanton on, Sept. 8, 1937, he was the son of the late Henry and Laura (Morits) Porter. He attended Swanton schools and on, Dec. 31, 1966, was married to the former Pauline St. Francis who survives him.

Don was employed for many years in the construction field, which included Denning and Tom Mackin Construction. He will especially be remembered as the owner and operator of Porter’s Bike Shop located on Grand Avenue in Swanton Village. He served as a Cub Scout leader and was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose #1090 in St. Albans. He enjoyed fishing, flea markets, repairing bicycles and attending the Alburgh Auction every Saturday night. He was also a member of the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi.

In addition to his wife Pauline, of over 50 years, Donald leaves two sons, Harold Porter Jr., and Jimmy Porter and his wife Gisele; two daughters, Bonnie and husband Jack Freeman and Theresa Menard; brothers, Henry, Homer and John Porter; his sisters, Marian Dumont, Hazel Boudreau and husband Joseph, Helen Round, Ruth Frechette and Richard Catella, Annabelle Kleinfeldt and Doris Porter; grandchildren, Jack Jr., and Jason Freeman; Harry and Zakary Porter; Nicole Mayo; Kristen, Katie and Allison Poulin; and Matthew and Amanda Porter; great grandchildren, Alanna, Hailey, Abbey, Alyvia and Evalynn Freeman; Jordan and Italiya Mayo as well as many nieces and nephews. He also leaves very close friends, Gary and Sookie St. Francis, Elaine Therrien and Alan and Al.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Betty Poulin; his siblings, Dorothy, Irene, Raymond, Arnold, Rhoda, Bruce and William; and mother-in-law, Evelyn Lampman.

A funeral service will be held Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, at 3 p.m. from The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton. Father Marcel R. Rainville, SSE will officiate. Interment will follow at the Porter family lot in Riverside Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service.

Gifts in Donald’s memory may be made to Missisquoi Valley Rescue, P.O. Box 22, Swanton 05488.

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com.