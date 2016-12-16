Hard’Ack, St. Albans City one step closer to merger

TJ King of St. Albans rides a rail at Hard'Ack in this 2009 Messenger file photo.

ST. ALBANS CITY — On Monday night the St. Albans City Council authorized city manager Dominic Cloud to sign an agreement with the Hard’Ack, Inc. board of directors turning the recreation area over to the city.

The authorization states that the agreement must be “substantially similar” to the agreement reviewed by the council on Monday night.

The agreement leaves the Hard’Ack board in charge of the facility, although future members will be appointed by the city council.

The city will take over the administration of the facility, providing financial management, capital planning and managing staff. “Our strength is the administrative piece,” said Cloud. “Their strength is in the volunteer base.”

