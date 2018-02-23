From the Saint Albans Museum:

Aldis Hill has been a sight of interest and recreation as long as St.

Albans has existed. It was probably completely logged off in the 19th

Century, and some of the early photographs taken from there show wide open

vistas with few trees or obstructions to the views. One of the most

interesting sights on the hill is the Brainerd monument which was erected

on the location of where Lawrence Brainerd shot a large grey wolf in 1839.

Try to envision what Aldis Hill must have looked like at a time when a

wolf, six feet in length, might be found there!

The image you see here was probably taken in the mid 1960s when the ski

area on the east side known today as Hard’ack was new. Standing on the

steps at the left is Clifford Smith. Mr. Smith was the operator of the

rope tow.

Do you think you see yourself in the photo? If you do we would like to

hear from you. Or do you have a fun story about a day spent at

Hard’ack? Tell us your story about Aldis Hill or Hard’ackby calling the Museum at 527-7933 or

by contacting us at stamuseum.org.