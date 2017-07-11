Hard’Ack, City merger moves forward

Norman Senna shows off his moves while boarding at Hard'Ack in this Messenger file photo. The recreation area will become the property of St. Albans City under a proposed merger.

ST. ALBANS CITY — The planned merger between St. Albans City and the Hard’Ack recreation area is ready to proceed after more than a year of discussions.

The Hard’Ack board first formally approached the council about a merger last December.

The city council authorized city manager Dominic Cloud to sign an agreement between the city and Hard’Ack Inc. on Monday night.

Cloud characterized the year of discussions as consisting of “no thorny issues, but good conversations.”

Under the agreement presented to the council last night, the Hard’Ack board will convey all 95 acres to the city. The board, however, will remain in place, with its members appointed by the city council, but recommended by the board itself.

The role of the board will be to: raise funds for ski and recreation areas, provide programmatic advice, provide advice on maintenance and future development of the ski and recreation areas, serve as a source of volunteers and community engagement, and promote the ideals of Hard’Ack.

