On July 20, 2018 Alexander William Hango and Sandy Janine Roundy-Lane were married at the Church of the Annunciation in Ludlow, Vt., with a reception at the Jackson Gore Inn at Okemo Mountain Resort. Alex is the son of John and Lisa Hango of West Berkshire, Vt., and is a Civil Engineer employed by PC Construction of South Burlington and RA Hango Consulting Engineers of West Berkshire. Sandy is the daughter of Terry Roundy of Manchester, N.H. and Scott Lane and Dr Judi Boule’ of Keene N.H. She is the Pre-K teacher at Christ the King School in Burlington. The couple resides on the Hango Family Farm in West Berkshire.