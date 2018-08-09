ST. ALBANS — Gov. Phil Scott was remarkably cool and collected when he stopped by the Messenger offices on Tuesday, considering he had just been playing kickball with kids at St. Albans City School.

His team defeated a team from RiseVT, 14-0, for those keeping score.

The game was part of a day of events throughout the county in which Scott and various members of his administration visited communities for discussions on the opiate crisis, economic development, the environment, education and agriculture. This was the fourth Capitol in Your Community the administration has held.

“When you go to some of these places, they feel as if they’re forgotten,” said Scott.

Infrastructure always comes to the forefront during these visits, said Scott, adding he also hears about property taxes. A need for people and economic activity in communities is also a recurring theme, Scott said.

“There’s a lot of pride out there, Rutland especially,” said Scott. “Economically, they sense they need some help.’

With Scott was Secretary of Human Services Al Gobeille and Administration Secretary Susanne Young.

As part of the trip Gobeille and Scott visited BAART, an area treatment hub for opiates. See Wednesday’s Messenger for full coverage of that visit. “There is treatment available for those who want it, no waiting list,” said Scott.

“I felt as though we’re somewhat holding our own, but we need to do more,” said Scott, adding the more encompassed education, treatment and enforcement.

“Fentanyl has made it a Russian roulette game,” said Gobeille. “If you shoot up, you could die.”

Fentanyl, a powerful opioid, is being mixed with heroin, sometimes without the purchasers’ knowledge.

His agency officially reports that it is spending $75 million a year on opiate addiction. However, the costs of opiate addiction can be found throughout the human services budget, said Gobeille. “It’s in everything.”

The state now has 500 kids aged five and under in custody of the Dept. of Children and Families (DCF). Historically, DCF has primarily had custody of older children. “Six-month-old kids, the number is alarming,” he said.

Prior to the kickball game, Scott and Gobeille had lunch with kids who take advantage of St. Albans City School’s free summer lunch program. Gobeille said one of the adults present, who works with the program, told him not to ask kids what they did over the weekend or what they got for Christmas because “you may not want to hear the answers.”

Discussion of addiction inevitably turned to discussion of prisons. On July 1, the state began providing treatment to incarcerated inmates. The Dept. of Corrections budget is $160 million, $20 million of which is health care, said Gobeille.

“We don’t have a lot of misdemeanor offenders that are staying in prison,” said Gobeille. “Those that are in prison now need to be.”

Vermont has shifted away from imprisoning people for nonviolent offenses and is mostly imprisoning violent offenders, he explained. Overall, Vermont has 600 fewer inmates than previously projected, with 207 incarcerated out of state.

A proposal to build a large facility somewhere in the state, with St. Albans a leading potential site, is still on the table, Gobeille said.

The initial discussion was sidetracked by the possible use of private contractors to build but not operate the facility. That was just one of several funding options DOC put forward, but it was the one which drew headlines.

A privately operated prison was “never, ever” considered, said Scott.

“We need to have something that has some efficiency to it,” said Gobeille, describing the state’s current system as “a Christmas village” of prisons.

“We’re not saying it has to be in Franklin County,” added Scott.

The proposal is for a facility that would house 925 prisoners, to be built and staffed over 10 years, and includes units for aging and infirm prisoners as well as those with mental health needs. It would return to Vermont all of the state’s out of state prisoners.

Shifting to health care, Goebeille said the all-payer system is “stood up and it’s functioning.”

Although all-payer sounds like single payer, the two are different. Under all-payer, Medicaid and Medicare – and potentially private insurers, should they wish to join – pay health care providers not for each x-ray taken or exam given, but a set fee per person. Proponents argue this payment method gives providers an incentive to help patients stay healthy and avoid expensive, chronic illnesses.

The challenge now is to get more health care providers to agree to be paid this way.

Gobeille said the fact that most people don’t understand how all-payer works isn’t an issue. “Nobody knows how their credit card works at a gas station,” he pointed out.

“People just want good, accessible health care at a price they can afford,” said Scott.

There are still some fundamental disconnects in the system, said Gobeille, suggesting doctors, in particular, often don’t understand what it costs families to have insurance. A family of four earning $100,400, four times the federal poverty level, will pay the price of a new Honda Accord ($23,500) to purchase health insurance, he said.

“The problem with the docs is… They don’t know how much they make,” said Gobeille.

Nurses from the UVM Medical Center are seeking a 24 percent pay increase, which they say is needed to bring their pay in line with others in their profession. Gobeille, the former head of the Green Mountain Care Board (GMCB), which approves hospital budgets, was asked how the board would respond to such an increase.

“I honestly believe John (Brumsted, CEO of UVM) could live on a trend and make the nurses happy,” said Gobeille.

