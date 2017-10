From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Grey is a while and gray female. She is sweet, but a little shy. Though it won’t take any time for her to warm up to you! Grey spends most of her time in bed but she’s more than ready for a new friend to spend time with!

For more information about Grey, contact Franklin County Animal Rescue. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.