EAST FAIRFIELD — Gretchen F. LaDue, 82, passed away Tuesday, Jan 2, 2018 peacefully at her home.

She was born Jan. 3, 1935 in Grafton, N.Y. to the late Clinton Lebarron and Erma (Loker) Lebarron,

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Allen LaDue; and their children, Nancy Gallagher, Trudy Billings, Rhonda Gallagher, Brian LaDue and Pamela (LaDue) Carroll. Also, her sisters Irene Messemer, Betty Chase, Marge Vincent and brother Jessi Lebarron; along with 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Services will be private and at convenience of the family.