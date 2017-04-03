Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

JEFFERSONVILLE — Gregory J. Martell a lifelong area resident passed away unexpectedly Thursday March 30, 2017, while at the Casino de Montreal.

Born in St. Albans, on Jan. 3, 1954, he was the son of the late Leonard and Arlene (Jordan) Martell. Greg was 63 years old.

On Sept. 29, 1973, in Holy Angels Church, he married Deborah Jacques, who survives him.

Greg was a 1972 graduate of Bellows Free Academy, following which he had his own band “66 City Band”. More recently he was owner and operator of Martell’s at the Red Fox in Jeffersonville. He also was a member of the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce.

“Husband, father, grandfather, singer, keyboard player, coach, songwriter, beatlemaniac, tour guide, fishing guide, history buff, driver, avid hunter, restaurateur, caring community member and friend. You will be missed and you will be remembered.”

Greg is survived by his wife of 43 years, Deborah, of Jeffersonville; their sons, Michael Martell, Matthew Martell and his wife, Melanie, and Mark Martell and his fiancé, Emily Boek, as well as his six grandchildren, August, Francis, Charles, Dylan, Evelyn and Lillian.

He is also survived by his brothers, John, Steve, Anthony and their families; his sister, Donna Peacock and family; his mother-in-law, Jane Jacques; his brother-in-law, Doug Jacques and his family and his sisters-in-law, Donna Corrigan and family, Diane Walsh and family and Darlene Durett and family.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

Please join us for a celebration of life honoring the legacy of Greg Martell which will be held on SATURDAY, JUNE 3, 2017, at Martell’s at the Red Fox.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cambridge Arts Council, P.O. Box 436, Cambridge, Vermont 05444.

To send Greg’s family a written expression of sympathy, please go to his on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.