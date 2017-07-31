Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

FAIRFIELD – Grady Luke Howrigan was granted his angel wings too soon on July 28, 2017. He was born on September 21, 2009, and lived his life on the family farm in East Fairfield, Vermont. He started his schooling at one of his favorite places, Blooming Minds Preschool, and continued to Fairfield Center School where he was loved by everyone who came into contact with him.

Grady was a Vermont farm boy through and through. He loved to get his hands dirty in any way he could: he loved to be outside, fishing, hunting with his dad, working on the farm, digging in the dirt, sugaring, riding bikes and riding in the ranger. He was a lover of sports and excelled at everything he tried including football, baseball, basketball, skiing, swimming and was a budding businessman with Grady’s Golden Goodness honey. Grady was an incredibly kind and helpful child with an infectious smile, sense of humor, and famous for his big, warm hugs. All of these characteristics and his outgoing personality drew everyone in and made them smile. He lived his life without fear, willing to try everything which allowed him to live his short life to the fullest.

Grady is survived by his parents, Luke and Nicole Howrigan, two brothers, Nolan and Finn, a sister, Eva, paternal grandparents, Thomas and Susan Howrigan, maternal grandmother, Gail Bergeron, paternal great grandmother, Janet Bartlett, maternal great-grandparents, Clemence Bergeron and Merril and Louise Tittemore, aunts and uncles and cousins: Matthew and Kerri Howrigan and their four boys, Tyler and Jennifer Howrigan and their son, Alex and Lise Howrigan and their two daughters, Brian Bergeron and Braden Summers, Amy and Kenny Malo and their five children, Michael and Heather Bergeron and their two children, along with many other relatives and friends. Grady was predeceased in death by his maternal grandfather, Paul “Big Papa” Bergeron, maternal great-grandfather, Raymond Bergeron, paternal great-grandparents, Carlton Bartlett and D. Francis and Neva Howrigan.

Calling hours will take place at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Grady on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 116 Church St., Fairfield, Vermont, with burial to follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Billy Howrigan Scholarship Fund ℅ Kate Baldwin at 132 North Prospect Street, Burlington, VT 05401 or the Paul Bergeron Memorial Scholarship fund with checks written to Knights of Columbus Council 14940 and sent ℅ Scott Valcourt 15 Cole Rd., Sterling MA 01564-2236.

