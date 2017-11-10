Franklin Northwest Supervisory Union superintendent Win Goodrich hugs Franklin Grand Isle Workforce Investment Board (FGIWIB) executive director Kathy Lavoie, after she announced Goodrich as the 2016 recipient of FGIWIB’s Rick Manahan Civic Involvement Award.

ST. ALBANS — Governor Phil Scott offered up his perspective on the growing U.S. political divide during Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation’s (FCIDC) annual reception Thursday night, urging community members present to listen and learn from each other’s different perspectives.

During the reception at St. Albans City Hall, FCIDC and the Franklin Grand Isle Workforce Investment Board (FGIWIB) took the time to recognize Leon Berthiaume, CEO of St. Albans Cooperative Creamery, Winton Goodrich, superintendent of Franklin Northwest Supervisory Union (FNWSU) and Teknor Apex, a manufacturing company in the St. Albans Industrial Park, for their community involvement.

As the guest speaker, Scott began his speech with a few words about why he chose to run for governor, the work he is doing to strengthen and grow Vermont’s economy as well protect the most vulnerable, and his perspective on the last legislative session.

“I’m proud of what was achieved this legislative session,” Scott said, referring to the development of a budget that did not have any new taxes or fees. “It was a team effort… It took hard work, a principled approach, and some compromise.”

“Admittedly, it got a little messy at the end, but we got through it and finally passed something that we could all agree to,” he said, of the legislature.

“I think we need a little bit more of this both here at home and nationally,” Scott said, becoming political in his speech.

He said it is important to listen and learn from all Vermonters, with hold a variety of perspectives.

“Whether it’s in business or politics or racing, I’ve always been successful because I’ve worked to put together strong diverse teams to look at issues from all angles,” said Scott. “In fact, when I put together my administration, political party affiliation was not a litmus test for me, but talent and integrity certainly was. I’ve always listened to and learned from others and respected others’ opinions as well. Even when I don’t agree, I listen to what they have to say.”