ST. ALBANS — At the heart of Democratic candidate Brenda Siegel’s run for governor is this philosophy, in her own words: “The people closest to a problem are the most qualified to solve that problem.”

Siegel describes herself as a low-income single mom. So the fact her campaign’s two core issues are how governmental action affects people living on a lower income and a lack of diversity in Vermont’s government isn’t surprising. Both are problems to which Siegel says she is close.

Siegel lives with her son in Newfane, a 1,700-person Windham County town near Brattleboro. Both lost all their belongings in Tropical Storm Irene.

Siegel became involved in volunteer efforts to rebuild her community. She said her first instinct was to tie together the community’s existing resources. Arts were most prominent there, Siegel said.

The economic potential was there: Siegel said 3,000-5,000 people from as far away as Singapore or Hong Kong come to the Brattleboro every year. Brattleboro has “more [visitors] from California than from northern Vermont,” she said.

The question was how to use the arts to drive these people into local stores and restaurants. Siegel’s answer was the Southern Vermont Dance Festival, now an annual event. Siegel is still listed as an artistic director and choreographer on the festival’s website.

She said festival organizers worked to ensure attendees stayed in local hotels, ate in local restaurants, made plans for return visits. In some cases, Siegel said, visitors even decided to move into the community.

“That’s how we build our economy. That’s how we build our Main Streets,” Siegel said. “That’s what works in a small state like Vermont.”

Siegel doesn’t just teach dance. She said she’s also taught political classes across the state, supervised after school programs and organized workshops on civic engagement.

Siegel seems to already be an example of civic engagement. She said she spends about half of any week in the State House building legislative relationships “on different ends of the spectrum” and participating in legislative workshops.

She volunteered with the Root Social Justice Center in Brattleboro, advocating for racial justice, and for the Women’s Action Team, advocating for gender justice, and for the Putney Huddle, advocating for both plus economic and immigration issues.

She interned with Bernie Sanders’ Washington office when she was in her 20s and Sanders was a U.S. House Rep. She also campaigned for Sanders’ presidential run in six states.

“I believe that my history has been more progressive and more consistent than the other candidates,” Siegel said.

She’s not a one-issue candidate. She said her focus in on “interconnecting all of the issues.”

