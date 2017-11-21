Rhonda Goss is now the athletic director for Bakersfield Elementary and Middle School.

BAKERSFIELD — Take Franklin County, add kids, toss in sports, and you have the recipe for Rhonda Goss’ passion.

Having moved to Bakersfield from Connecticut as a young girl, Goss quickly found an everlasting home within her community. Now serving as athletic director at Bakersfield Elementary Middle School, the Enosburg Falls H.S. graduate channeled her passion for working with students through sports more than 25 years ago.

“I started coaching in Bakersfield in 1980. I stopped coaching in Bakersfield in 2005 after 25 years only so that I could follow my boys’ high school careers,” Goss said.

The break from coaching didn’t last long. Only two years later, Goss was back in the coaching scene directing Enosburg’s freshman girls basketball team, a stint that lasted 10 years until there were not enough girls to field a team last winter.

Goss attributes her passion for coaching and working with kids to her father, who was a youth baseball coach in Vermont almost 40 years ago.

“My father was a Little league coach and he was my inspiration to take on coaching. My favorite memory of him is when I was coaching, I would either stop at his house and we would rehash the game, or I would call him once I got home when I had a family and I would say, ‘Hey Dad, we won today or we lost tonight. I think I made some mistakes coaching.’ He’d guide me through it and he’d make me think about what I had done or what the kids had done and how to change it and make it better,” Goss said.

