Good dogs, good cause

Hannah Nolin with her son Dawson, 3, and his one-year-old pup Mia.
ST. ALBANS — This Friday at the Collins-Perley Sports & Fitness Center dog owners had the chance to raise money for the American Cancer Society while having fun with their pets.
Ayla Langs and Camden Condlin, 3, with his new Dalmation pet toy and Quinn.
As with Relay for Life, teams walked around the track, except they were accompanied by their canine friends.
It was a great place to meet new and old friends like Maverick, 2., of St. Albans and Molly, 1, of Swanton.
Sixty-eight participants and nine teams raised $8,785.
Izzy Wells, 3. of Berkshire, gives Desmond a huge hug after he was recognized at the opening ceremonies with a special sash for being a two year cancer survivor.
All photos by George Oullette of georgeoullettephotography.com.