RICHFORD — Goldie M. Blaney, age 90, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 at Our Lady of the Meadows Community Care Home in Richford.

She was born in Sutton, Quebec on Sept. 17, 1926 the daughter of the late William & Johannah (Nysen) Prentice.

Goldie married John Blaney on May 24, 1945. She worked as a seamstress for many years, volunteered as a driver for the Richford Ambulance and dedicated many years as a janitor at the Richford High School.

She enjoyed gardening, picking berries and tending to her horses as well as sulky racing. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Goldie had a heart of gold and would do anything for anybody.

She is survived by her children, Robert Blaney and his friend, Joanne of Sheldon, Richard Blaney and his wife Jean of College Station, Texas, Randy Blaney and his wife Mary of Richford, John Blaney and his significant other, Deb of Berkshire, and Elizabeth Brown and her husband Ken of Richford; her grandchildren, Scott and his fiancé Theresa, Adam and his wife Amanda, Cherami and her husband Ryan, Donna and her husband Bill, Stephanie, Dennis, Tom and his wife Alison, Kevin and his wife Casey, Jennifer and her significant other Josh, Nicholas, and Christopher; her great grandchildren, Mitchell, Courtney, Cyrus, Carissa, Crandall, Victoria, Bryant, Cameron, Mackenzie, Ryan, Victoria, Carter, Skyler, Zachary & Cassidy; her great, great granddaughter, Addison; her sister-in-law, Marianne Blaney of Ontario; many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Goldie was predeceased by her husband, John; son, Billy; and daughter-in-law, Stella.

Goldies family wishes to thank the staff at Our Lady of the Meadows and Franklin County Home Health Agency – Hospice Program for the great care provided to her.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 at 6 p.m at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls. Interment will take place in the spring in the Hillside Cemetery in Richford.

Visiting hours will be held Saturday from 4 p.m. until the hour of the funeral at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

For those who wish, contributions in Goldie’s memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health Agency – Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.spearsfuneralhome.com