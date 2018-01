From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Goldie is a male ginger cat, 4 years old and already a distinguished gentleman. Goldie is a real man’s man; independent, quiet, and likes to spend time with men. Goldie is good with other cats and may get along with other pets as well. Can you add Goldie to your man-cave?

Goldie is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.