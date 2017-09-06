The Richford and Enosburg school boards address the public side by side at a meeting on Tuesday night.

RICHFORD — Richford and Enosburg school boards presented a unified front, sitting side by side in Richford Junior Senior High School gymnasium Tuesday night, while introducing their new merger proposal for Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union (FNESU).

The supervisory union board has decided to take a second crack at Act 46, after all five school districts voted against a full unification merger proposal in June 2016, following the passage of Act 49 this spring.

Act 49 extends the deadline for voluntary school governance consolidation to Nov. 30 of this year, giving school districts a little more time to come up with a merger proposal and bring it in front of voters. If the proposal receives a positive vote in time, the school districts will be able to receive tax incentives and some grant money to support the transition.

The supervisory union board began to discuss Act 46 and possible merger options this July, according to FNESU superintendent Lynn Cota.

After much thought, the board has decided to present a side-by-side merger proposal to the voters, with Richford and Enosburg merging together, and the school districts with high school choice, Berkshire, Bakersfield and Montgomery, merging together. Both merged districts and boards would continue to operate FNESU.

“They’ve come together with an idea that they would like to pursue moving forward,” said Cota, referring to supervisory union board members, “but they wanted community input first so that’s why we scheduled these five community input forums.”

