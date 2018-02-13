Lise and John MacDonald in their Wayside Furniture Store, which will be closing in April.

SWANTON — Swanton Wayside Furniture is closing after nearly four decades of local business.

The Wayside is closing April 15, exactly 38 years after its official opening on April 15, 1980.

“The stars lined up on that one,” said John MacDonald, the Wayside’s owner.

The store’s “Going Out of Business” sale began Saturday. John and Lise, his wife, said business has been steady since then.

They sat in their store Monday morning to speak with the Messenger, each on a separate sofa, while workers behind them incessantly heaved out mattresses, chairs and other freshly sold furniture.

John had an answer ready when asked why the Wayside is closing now.

“We’ve been in business for 38 years, that’s why,” he said, and laughed.

John said he has been considering retirement for “a few years.”

For the full story, pick up a copy of Tuesday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.