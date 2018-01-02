This map displays GMT's service routes in the southern portion of Franklin County.

ST. ALBANS — Green Mountain Transit (GMT) is working to improve services for riders throughout their system, including in Franklin and Grand Isle counties.

The regional public transportation system is close to finishing their NextGen Transit Development Plan, which identifies ways to better match services with current needs, and makes services more direct, convenient and simpler, according to GMT.

The planning process begin in early 2017, when GMT hired Nelson Nygaard, a transportation consulting firm based out of Boston, Mass, to lead an in-depth study into existing demands and services and develop improvement options.

“We haven’t done anything of this caliber ever in our history,” said David Armstrong, the planning manager at GMT.

Armstrong and Geoff Slater, a consultant at Nelson Nygaard, stopped by St. Albans last month to provide an overview of the project and ways to improve the routes in Franklin and Grand Isle.

Slater said Nelson’s final recommendations will be finished early this year. “We are closing in to the end,” he said.

Slater said the goals of GMT are to make service more convenient, connect people to life’s activities, improve the regions’ quality of life and provide financially and environmentally sustainable service.

“Transit can be very important in helping people live better lives,” Slater said, such as helping seniors age in place or young people living in more urbanized areas get around without a vehicle.

